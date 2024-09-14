Better quality here:

https://ugetube.com/watch/saint-joseph-big-helper-in-times-of-crisis_HcRJXbccmDj8cOF.html



****





ERRORS OF NAZISM AND OTHER SIMILAR FORMS ARE NOT CATHOLIC! (Salwa Bachar) - PDF BOOK:





https://traditioninaction.org/Library/texts/C_008_Vad.pdf





****





Many saints knew how saint Joseph, after Virgin Mary, can help in every important situation....





Music:

Soulprodmusic - motivational epic music/ inspiring cinematic background music (pixabay)





****





Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid of the One who can destroy both soul and body in hell.

(Matthew 10:28)





****





LIBERALISM IS A SIN (Félix Sardá y Salvany) - online reading:





https://www.saintsbooks.net/books/Dr.%20Don%20Felix%20Sarda%20Y.%20Salvany%20-%20Liberalism%20is%20a%20Sin.htm





****





AA-1025 THE MEMOIRS OF AN ANTI-APOSTLE(Marie Carre) - online reading:





https://archive.org/details/Aa-1025TheMemoirsOfAnAnti-apostle





****





THE RHINE FLOWS INTO THE TIBER (story about Vatican II ) - online reading / EPUB:





https://archive.org/details/WiltgenTheRhineFlowsIntoTheTiber1967/page/n1/mode/2up





https://isidore.co/calibre#book_id=6227&panel=book_details





****





OPEN LETTER TO CONFUSED CATHOLICS (Archbishop M. Lefebvre) - online reading:





https://www.sspxasia.com/Documents/Archbishop-Lefebvre/OpenLetterToConfusedCatholics/





****





I ACCUSE THE COUNCIL (Archbishop M. Lefebvre) - PDF BOOK:





https://www.scribd.com/document/4104690/i-Accuse-the-Council









****





THEY HAVE UNCROWNED HIM (Archbishop M. Lefebvre) - PDF/ MP4:





https://isidore.co/calibre#book_id=7159&library_id=CalibreLibrary&panel=book_details





****





SPIRITUAL JOURNEY (Archbishop M. Lefebvre) - EPUB/MOBI:





https://isidore.co/calibre#book_id=7154&library_id=CalibreLibrary&panel=book_details





****





A BRIEF CRITICAL STUDY OF NEW MASS - OTTAVIANI INTERVENTION - online reading:





https://archive.org/stream/brief_critical_study_of_the_new_order_of_mass-ottaviani-intervention/brief_critical_study_of_the_new_order_of_mass-ottaviani-intervention_djvu.txt





****





FUNDAMENTALS OF CATHOLIC DOGMA (Ott Ludwig) - EPUB, PDF, PDF_OCR, ZIP:





https://isidore.co/calibre#book_id=7262&library_id=CalibreLibrary&panel=book_details





****





THE HOLY MASS (st.Leonard of Port-Maurice, R.F. d [sic] Cochem and M. Mechtilda of the H. Sacrament, Benedictine)

- online reading:





https://archive.org/details/cihm_91762/page/n5/mode/2up





****





THE BLESSED SACRAMENT (Frederick William Faber) - online reading:





https://archive.org/details/TheBlessedSacrament/page/n13/mode/2up





****





THE ROMAN MARTYROLOGY (John Murphy) - online reading:





https://archive.org/details/romanmartyrology00cathuoft/romanmartyrology00cathuoft/page/n3/mode/2up





****





JOIN OTHERS IN PRAYING THE PUBLIC HOLY ROSARY EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 18:00 AND HELP SLOW DOWN EVIL IN THE WORLD!

https://public-rosary.org/





****





And don´t forget to practice Our Lady’s First Saturday Requests at Fatima!





https://www.tfp.org/our-ladys-first-saturday-requests-at-fatima/









****





Novena to Our Lady of Good Success:

(the Latin version had the Church approval)





https://www.traditioninaction.org/OLGS/D003olgs_Novena_Day1.htm





****





#saint #joseph #important #helper #catholic #hope #charity #faith

#apocalypse #troubles #fatima #quito #third #world #war

#our #lady #of #good #success #tradition #in #action

#intercessor #loneliness #crisis #poor #new #testament

#end #times #test #of #faith #first #saturdays #rosary

#novena #second #vatican #council #antichrist #apostasy

#public #rosary #all #over #the #world