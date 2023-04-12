© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Chris Wray and Merrick Garland Are Pure Evil. 100% Evil to Their Core.” – Steve Bannon on the Biden Regime’s Unprecedented Attack on Christians
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/chris-wray-and-merrick-garland-are-pure-evil-100-evil-to-their-core-steve-bannon-on-the-biden-gangs-attack-on-christians/
-------------
Satan has his own plan for world domination
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5502-satan-has-his-own-plan-for-world-domination/