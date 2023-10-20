Archbishop Says Israel Warned Gaza Hospital Three Days In A Row

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Middle East Eye
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kus7xsGSnGg&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye
20 Oct 2023
In a press conference, Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem, Hosam Naoum, said the al-Ahli al-Arabi Baptist Hospital in Gaza was warned on Saturday, Sunday and Monday by the Israeli army to evacuate. It was then bombed on Tuesday.