Our Life Expectancy Massively Increased by LOVE !
28 views • 02/14/2024
We all want to be loved. Yet how many of us could truly explain to others how love is defined by the Bible?
If YHWH is love, and love is the fulfilling of His law, then why would we want any other lawgiver? ...especially when so many things we've learned now prove that love increases our life spans in so many ways!
