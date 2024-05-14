COLLAPSED BALTIMORE BRIDGE BLOWN UP 🌉💥 IN CONTROLLED EXPLOSION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, was demolished Monday in a controlled explosion, marking a major step in the effort to free the ‘Dali’ cargo ship that has been trapped since March, and return marine traffic to normal in the Port of Baltimore.
Baltimore bridge 'accident' - blown up and knocked down in controlled explosion