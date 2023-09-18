HOSPITALS HIDING COVID KILLING IN DEDICATED WARDS - Dr. Jane Ruby with Sasha Latypova - Sep 13th 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
September 14, 2023
Hospitals need to proceed with their regular money making services like surgery and expensive procedures while at the same time continue to slop at the HHS trough of CDC Death protocol funds so what's a hospital to do? They created COVID WARDS to sequester the murders with self-selecting #nursesthatstayed and #doctorsthatstayed. Sasha Latypova is here to expose how it's done through the latest PREP Act amendments