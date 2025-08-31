BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CTP (20250911 S3ESepSpecial4) Michael Hingson 9/11 BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
9 followers
11 views • 3 weeks ago

CTP (S3ESepSpecial4) Blind on 9/11: A Survivor's Tale
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond   
Michael Hingson shares his remarkable journey as a blind 9/11 survivor who escaped from the 78th floor of the World Trade Center's Tower One and how this experience shaped his understanding of fear, preparation, and resilience.
Find Michael's books and speaking information at michaelhingson.com or email [email protected].

terrorpoliticsconstitutionpodcastchristiansurvivalusa911united statesnycguideseptember 11dogswtcblindchristitutionalistjlenardetroit
