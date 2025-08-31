CTP (20250911 S3ESepSpecial4) Michael Hingson 9/11 BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3ESepSpecial4) Blind on 9/11: A Survivor's Tale
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
Michael Hingson shares his remarkable journey as a blind 9/11 survivor who escaped from the 78th floor of the World Trade Center's Tower One and how this experience shaped his understanding of fear, preparation, and resilience.
Find Michael's books and speaking information at michaelhingson.com or email [email protected].