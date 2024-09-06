What are my qualifications for joining the Trump/Bobby Team to Save America?

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)





Clay Clark: For people out there that maybe don't know who you are, and now, with Bobby Kennedy Jr teaming up with Trump, there might be a more openness to bringing somebody like you onto the team. Could you just tell us what's your background and what makes you qualified to help a joint team save America.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well as the Head of the Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms for S.A.I.C. Frederick, and the National Cancer Institute at Fort Detrick in 1999 to 2001. Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms, Screening Technologies Branch, division of Cancer Therapeutics. I culminated my 22 year National Cancer Institute career by curing many of the cancers and curing AIDS, by feeding nutrients to our immune system and stopping the poisoning of America's environment. And this is where Bobby Kennedy and Trump go hand in hand, Trump gave us the Farm Bill, and Bobby's given us a lifelong of legal expertise. And I bring in my expertise from Vaccine Court from 2015 to 2019 to show exactly how to heal every single variant, no matter the variant, we can heal this and save the economy and the health of our children.





