Give me liberty or give me death ~ Die with your boots on ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
14 followers
0
7 months ago

All it takes for evil to thrive is for good men to do nothing. In todays discussion we will be talking about not bowing down and licking the boots of tyrants and bullies. We will talk about the importance to fight for your rights to liberty and bodily autonomy, because those who give up their freedom for security deserve neither. In Addition, for every action, there should be an opposite and equal reaction. Finally we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire - 396: Ripple Effect.


References:

- Thank You Dr. Fauci (2024)

  https://tydfmovie.com/?utm_source=bing&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=TYDF%20Movie%20-%20Bing&utm_term=dr.%20anthony%20fauci&utm_content=Dr.%20Fauci

- The Highwire: Episode 396: RIPPLE EFFECT

  https://rumble.com/v5kxvim-episode-396-ripple-effect.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- Patrick Henry

  https://www.ushistory.org/documents/libertydeath.htm

- Creature from Jeckyll Island

  + https://archive.org/details/pdfy--Pori1NL6fKm2SnY

  + https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEdIK6ETQs4

- Behold a pale horse

  https://archive.org/details/beholdapalehorsebymiltonwilliamcooper1991_202003

- Benjamin Franklin

  https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/constitutionalconvention-september17.htm

- Flouride Deception

  https://archive.org/details/christopher-bryson-the-fluoride-deception-history-of-water-flouridation-and-why-

freedomcensorshiplibertyepaworldfluoridemindcontrolneworderilluminatifluoridation
