What could possibly be the cause of 19 customers dying on her mail route in only 4 months?

Credits to 99Percent.
We
have not seen the full extension of the deaths caused by the COVID-19
vaccine bioweapons, not to mention all the things they are using in
conjunction with them such as 5G frequencies for the internet
connection.
Yet, there are some people, who worship the government and the state, who are begging our corrupt satanic governments for more.