Why did the FDA LIE About NICOTINE in 1994? Pyrazines, the tobacco ADDITIVE is the addictive part in cigs. NWO-OverLord Connection. Dr. Bryan Ardis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The history of PYRAZINE additives that make tobacco products ADDICTIVE. Why did the 'over-lords' (top-level-lizards) do this?
Who benefits? "In April of 1994 our [U.S.] congress asked all of the top 7 [seven] CEO's of the largest tobacco companies to come in and swear under oath that...nicotine is either addictive or NOT addictive. All seven of them said nicotine is NOT addictive....Then the FDA, 3 months later, in august of 1994, declares that nicotine IS addictive...WHY did they [the FDA] LIE? ...." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis
More at www.EnergyMe333.com
Note: We do not recommend smoking, as the pyrazine ADDITIVES are addictive. Also the arsenic additives are toxic. Also the sugar additives feed cancer. Nicotine is a naturally occurring, beneficial nutrient in tomato, potato, eggplant and many other vegetables.
FULL SHOW The Shocking Truth About Nicotine and Its Bizarre NWO Connection w/ Dr. Ardis
https://rumble.com/v4g9qef-the-shocking-truth-about-nicotine-and-its-bizarre-nwo-connection-w-dr.-ardi.html
https://www.brighteon.com/649a5109-c224-4147-aa72-cf382ce7efad