"Inclusive or Excluding? The Hidden Agenda Behind 'Happy Holidays"





In this episode of Uncommon Sense in Current Times, we dive deep into the cultural shift from "Merry Christmas" to "Happy Holidays" and ask: Is it really about inclusivity, or is there a deeper agenda at play? Why has saying "Merry Christmas" become controversial, while the more neutral "Happy Holidays" is pushed as the preferred greeting? Join us as we explore the hidden forces behind this shift, the historical and spiritual significance of Christmas, and why standing firm on "Merry Christmas" might be more important now than ever before. It's time to separate fact from agenda and rediscover the true meaning behind our holiday traditions.

Are we truly becoming more inclusive, or are we simply erasing the meaning of Christmas? Tune in for an eye-opening conversation that challenges the status quo and offers a bold perspective on what it means to stand up for what you believe in.Show more



