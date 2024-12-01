WEST VIRGINIA COAL MINERS ☈ VERSUS ☭ FEMA

Lisa 💃🏻💋🌹🍷 - A road was carved out in WNC by the West Virginia Coal Miners so the VOLUNTEERS could get supplies up to the people in Chimney Rock and beyond. FEMA came in and put up a big metal gate and told the volunteers they could no longer use that road. Someone tore down the gate so now FEMA is getting a contract for $280,000 to put another gate, cameras, and guards to make sure no one “trespasses.” $280,00 that could be used on the victims of this storm…





Now tell me why they would to this? I remember Governor Cooper saying in an interview that the people in Chimney Rock shouldn’t rebuild. They just needed to sell their land. Who is he to tell them they shouldn’t rebuild? It’s their land. BUT THEN … there the small matter of the lithium. The people who own the land are in the way…The entire situation reeks of dishonesty.





Source: https://x.com/Lisahudsonchow7/status/1862628058630386134





Thumbnail: https://www.newsobserver.com/news/state/north-carolina/article294762624.html