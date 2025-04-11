BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Resting on Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 5 months ago

Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me! Did you ever hear someone say that as a defensive measure? As much as we want it to be, the expression simply isn’t true.

The tongue is such a small part of the body, but it can evoke strong emotions and its influence cannot be understated. Words have the power to speak life, but they can also reduce a person to tears. However, the real battleground takes place in your mind.

Lucifer and his minions will try to provoke you with offence, anger, hatred, bitterness, jealousy, depression, etc. He will try to make you feel insecure and inferior by dwelling on the past. When that happens, it is important to remember that you are precious in God’s eyes.

You may not have any input in selecting the difficulties you face, but you can rest assured that there is no crisis in heaven because God is on the throne and He has a solution to every problem. This means that He will be there every step of the way to work out the challenges you face.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1861.pdf

RLJ-1861 -- MAY 22, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
depressionmindemotionscrisisinfluencesupporthatredluciferjealousyangerbitternesspower of wordsoffencedifficultiesdefensive measureinsecurity - god
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy