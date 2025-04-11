Resting on Jesus

Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me! Did you ever hear someone say that as a defensive measure? As much as we want it to be, the expression simply isn’t true.

The tongue is such a small part of the body, but it can evoke strong emotions and its influence cannot be understated. Words have the power to speak life, but they can also reduce a person to tears. However, the real battleground takes place in your mind.

Lucifer and his minions will try to provoke you with offence, anger, hatred, bitterness, jealousy, depression, etc. He will try to make you feel insecure and inferior by dwelling on the past. When that happens, it is important to remember that you are precious in God’s eyes.

You may not have any input in selecting the difficulties you face, but you can rest assured that there is no crisis in heaven because God is on the throne and He has a solution to every problem. This means that He will be there every step of the way to work out the challenges you face.

