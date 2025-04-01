BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 55 | Who’s the Fool Now? The Strange History of April 1st
Sovereign Sisters
Sovereign Sisters
10 views • 5 months ago

Think April Fools’ Day is just about lame pranks and whoopee cushions? Think again. In this episode, we’re breaking down the strange and surprisingly global origins of April 1st, the myths behind the madness, and the real events that actually happened on this famously unserious day — including some that weren’t jokes at all. Let's dig into what makes this day so weirdly universal, and how it keeps evolving.


Subscribe, Like & Share and maybe double-check that email isn’t just trying to sell you a llama.


