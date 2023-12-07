Fourteen-year-old Maria Abu Safi and her little Sister - Trapped for Four Days Without Food or Water - after an Israeli Attack on Their Home

Fourteen-year-old Maria Abu Safi and her sister were trapped for four days without food or water after an Israeli attack turned their home in Gaza into rubble.

Maria tried to comfort her sister, whose legs were stuck under the rubble, by reading the Quran and telling her stories. She was careful to speak quietly, fearing they might be targeted by nearby Israeli tanks.

It appears that the younger sister was rescued first. It may have taken longer or next day to rescue the Maria. Here is the video of the younger sister that was posted late last night, that had her legs trapped. It was posted as 3 days, so find out now it could be four from the older sister's words. https://www.brighteon.com/e4eb716b-65d0-4e3f-81b7-1d1b3d28c272







