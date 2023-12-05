Weimar Flashbacks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
READ: Weimar America by Victor Davis Hanson
* The old Nazi youth gangs tried to kill Jews because they were not considered “white”; our new Nazis hunt them down because they allege that they are.
* The common denominator between the 1930s and 2023 is an unhinged hatred of Jews.
* Sometimes the [anti-Semitic] hatred reaches Orwellian levels of absurdity.
* Note that almost all the violence in demonstrations over the current war comes from the pro-Hamas side.
* Our domestic political leadership is not helping the situation (deliberately).
* What explains the collective madness?
* We are on a trajectory similar to that of 1930s Germany — and headed for a 1930s nightmare.
Editor’s Note: The “Anti-Semitism” Thing
* The Semitic peoples are a diverse group from a big area that includes much more than Jews.
* The Khazarian cabal infiltrated and hijacked them a long time ago; and has been using divisive tactics all along.
* Useful idiots and ignoramuses play the “anti-Semitic” card.
The full segment is linked below.
