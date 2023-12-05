Weimar Flashbacks

READ: Weimar America by Victor Davis Hanson

* The old Nazi youth gangs tried to kill Jews because they were not considered “white”; our new Nazis hunt them down because they allege that they are.

* The common denominator between the 1930s and 2023 is an unhinged hatred of Jews.

* Sometimes the [anti-Semitic] hatred reaches Orwellian levels of absurdity.

* Note that almost all the violence in demonstrations over the current war comes from the pro-Hamas side.

* Our domestic political leadership is not helping the situation (deliberately).

* What explains the collective madness?

* We are on a trajectory similar to that of 1930s Germany — and headed for a 1930s nightmare.





Editor’s Note: The “Anti-Semitism” Thing

* The Semitic peoples are a diverse group from a big area that includes much more than Jews.

* The Khazarian cabal infiltrated and hijacked them a long time ago; and has been using divisive tactics all along.

* Useful idiots and ignoramuses play the “anti-Semitic” card.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (4 December 2023)

https://youtu.be/m9BZBW9N1PY

