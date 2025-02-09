© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Archbishop Viganò - An Unprecedented Apostasy
AA-1025 The Memoirs Of An Anti-Apostle.pdf
https://ia801604.us.archive.org/8/items/Aa-1025TheMemoirsOfAnAnti-apostle/Aa-1025TheMemoirsOfAnAnti-apostle.pdf
Apostasy* is generally defined as a falling away, a withdrawal, or a defection. In Christianity, apostasy is seen as a withdrawal from faith and trust in God.
-----------Archbishop Vigano Exposes Why Pope Francis is Pushing Back on President Trump’s Immigration Polices-It’s All About the Money
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/archbishop-vigano-exposes-why-pope-francis-is-pushing/