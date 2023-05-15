Brighteon Broadcast News, May 15, 2023 - EPA announces plan to shut down the US power grid by 2030

0:00 Intro

0:50 How I super glued my dog back

15:48 Inflation

23:44 Currency Collapse

30:10 EPA

34:38 Twitter

41:38 World War 3

51:35 2024 Elections





- How I super glued my dog back together after a freak injury

- EPA announced new rules that will DESTROY the U.S. power grid by 2030

- US currency collapse is already BAKED IN and impossible to stop

- Western nations are following the patterns of history that always lead to war and collapse

- Elon Musk hires a WEF globalist to ruin Twitter and oppress free speech

- UK government ships dirty bomb DU rounds to Ukraine, Russia blows up entire ammo depot

- Desperate western nations will pollute Ukraine with radioactive dust, causing cancer

- Why Trump is the favorite for the Republican nomination

- Will the DNC interfere with RFK's campaign? Of course they will, they're cheaters!





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/