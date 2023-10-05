X22 REPORT Ep 3179b - EAS Test Activated, Speaker Of The House, Optics Are Important, In Position, On Target📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 67% OFF!



The patriots are pivoting, they are showing the people how to fight, and in what better place is this happening than in congress. Trump and the patriots are now setting up the old switcheroo. They brought in McCarthy they knew he was controlled but they needed someone, later on they tricked the D's and now they are going to put in their worst nightmare. Who will be the next speaker? EAS was tested and activated today the same time Russia tested theirs, coincidence, I think not. Everything is in position, target ready.

