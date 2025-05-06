Teacher Appreciation Day 2025 🇺🇸 | Freebies, Deals & Big Thanks to Educators!

It's U.S. Teacher Appreciation Day 2025, and the nation is coming together to honor the incredible educators who shape our future! From May 6 to May 10, schools, students, and businesses across America are celebrating teachers with free food, discounts, heartfelt gifts, and millions in support programs.





In this video, we cover:

✅ The history and importance of Teacher Appreciation Day

🎁 Top deals from Chipotle, Sonic, MOD Pizza, Staples & more

💻 Google’s AI & computer science training for teachers

📚 Simple gift ideas to say "thank you"

📆 How to claim your freebies with a valid school ID





