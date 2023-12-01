FROM COVID SHOTS... TO GRAPHENATED WALKING ANTENNAS = IOBs = INTERNET OF BODIES! YIKES!

Some folks have pacemakers. Some have chips in their hand already to sweep across a scanner to buy their food. Well... unfortunately this technology has advanced without our permission. The covid shots filled many people with Graphene Hydroxide the very thing that makes people trackable... even their smart phones are displaying a QR code for the vaccine batch they took.

You see... All of this technology operates on one simple thing. Electro Magnetic Frequencies. Even our own body, heart and brain produce electrical frequencies. This is how they bring people back to life who have died on the operating table. They shock their heart with a large dose of electricity.

So... what is next... after the hell fire of the covid years. In one word... "TransHUMANism"... which is part Human and part programable nanotechnology including nanoweapons. Learn more in this video. I recommend moving away from Toxic CITIES... because that is where all this will be implemented. Grow your own food and have your own water well. AND don't take the mark of the beast... which has not yet come... but will in the middle of the 7 years of Tribulation the Bible talks about.

I love you my fellow American citizens... and every person around the world. I am just not wild about many of the world leaders who have been bought out by the WEF Nazi Globalist unelected thugs and criminals.

Oh... and most important everybody get right with God, repent of your sins, read God's Word... and ask the Lord Jesus Christ to be your Savior and LORD now and for eternity... and ask Him to forgive you for all your sins. And go and sin no more like Jesus said. Get water Baptized and filled with the Holy Spirit (so you will have the power and ability to walk with Christ our Lord... Hallelujah! Acts 2:38 says... "Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost".

HALLELUYAH! AMEN! I LOVE YOU PEOPLES! AND GOD LOVES YOU EVEN MORE!!!! AMEN!!! HALLELUYAH!!!!!!!