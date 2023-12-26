Are we in the Tribulation & Unwalled Villages 12/26/2023

Today Pastor Stan answers some questions about the Tribulation. Has it started? How do we know it will last seven years? What happens during the middle of the Tribulation, and much more!





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support