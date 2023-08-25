WWE superstar killed by VAXX poison induced HEART ATTACK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda
(Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issues. There was a lot
of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately
today he suffered a heart attack and passed away." https://twitterDOTcom/SeanRossSapp/status/1694865077621359086?s=20
###
"WWE Superstars encourage us all to get back to our lives and get vaccinated"
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=fT5_9W8EOD4
###
"Raw Superstars encourage all of us to get back to our lives and get vaccinated"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDKZY_EVzVc
###
"Most of the wrestlers on the WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown rosters have reportedly received the COVID-19 vaccine." https://www.wrestlingincDOT com/news/2021/06/news-on-wwe-wrestlers-getting-the-covid-19-vaccine/
###
"Several WWE Superstars Reportedly Released Over The COVID-19 Vaccine" https://www.wrestlingincDOTcom/news/2021/11/wwe-superstars-reportedly-released-over-the-covid-19-vaccine/
