CCOG, the gospel, baptizing, and demons

In the Gospel in Mark 16:15-17, Jesus gave a commission and a prophecy:





15 And He said to them, "Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature. 16 He who believes and is baptized will be saved; but he who does not believe will be condemned. 17 And these signs will follow those who believe: In My name they will cast out demons; ...





Is the the Continuing Church of God doing what Jesus said in Mark 16:15-17? If so, how? Are demons alive and well? Are any in the Continuing Church of God casting out demons today?

Demons are an intriguing and frightening topic. Both the Old and New Testaments give countless examples of the children of God fighting against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, and against spiritual wickedness in high places.





In the modern world, demons are dismissed as more of a fantasy than a reality. Yet, demons do exist. Some in the Continuing Church of God are claiming victory over demons through Jesus Christ.





However, there are still others that actually create coloring books of demons made especially for little children. Little children that may be highly susceptible to demonic influences. This is a shameful act at best.





Dr. Thiel tells of ways the Continuing Church of God is fulfilling the commissions that Jesus gave. He also quotes scriptures related to demons and even casting them out in this video.





Read the full article to this video titled 'CCOG preaching the gospel, baptizing, and casting out demons’ at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/cog-news/ccog-preaching-the-gospel-baptizing-and-casting-out-demons/