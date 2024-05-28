The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 20: The Eternal Goal

Are you prepared for eternity? This may seem to be an odd question for a Christian who knows they will go to heaven but what kind of preparations have you done except to be saved? Are you experiencing spiritual growth?

Jesus told his disciples to prepare for eternity with spiritual growth because it only happens on earth while our sinful nature struggles against the born again spirit. Sadly, if you were to look at the amount of time the average Christian spends fellow-shipping with other believers, studying the Bible and praying, it pales in comparison to all other activities.

Our life on earth is short when compared to eternity and our spiritual focus is extremely limited when contrasted with our secular education. Knowledge is learned and skills come through practice but spiritual maturity only comes from the Holy Spirit.

Jesus said we are to be humble, responsible and display the fruits of the Holy Spirit. The resulting maturity we obtain through the trials and sufferings on earth will be with us forever.

Sermon Outline:

RLJ-1375 -- DECEMBER 30, 2012

