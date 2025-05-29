Harmonic Lattices & autonomous sensor wireless networks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real
https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
harmonic lattice
https://loophole-letters.vercel.app/harmonic-lattices
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-harmonic-lattice-in-d2-with-a-distinguished-mm-region-in-an-nn-lattice_fig1_7950855
artificial neural network
https://www.cybercom.mil/Media/News/Article/3689870/jfhq-dodin-to-officially-launch-its-new-cyber-operational-readiness-assessment/
Intra-body communication (IBC) is a wireless communication technology that uses the human body as a medium to transmit data between sensors, devices, and other components within the body.
Molecular communication is a research area that investigates the exchange of information using molecules as carriers, mimicking how biological systems communicate
Bioelectricity refers to the electrical properties of living organisms, encompassing the generation, transmission, and use of electrical potentials and currents within biological systems
raw data cube to human activity recognition radar
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/
Bioelectromagnetics is the interdisciplinary study of how electromagnetic fields interact with biological systems, encompassing both the electromagnetic fields produced by living organisms and the effects of external electromagnetic fields
https://digitalreality.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/sas-white-paper-final-nov12-2017.pdf
Enabling defense applications through engineering biology
dod directive 6420.02 biosurveillance
https://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/issuances/dodd/642002p.pdf?ver=2020-09-17-151634-613
https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance
https://www.nsa.gov/Signals-Intelligence/EO-12333/
https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/quantum-communications-and-networks
https://www.cttso.gov/Subgroups/SCOS.html
A morphogenetic field is a region within an embryo that forms a specific structure, like a limb or heart. It's described as a field because it can recover from partial damage, meaning even if part of it is destroyed, the structure will still develop relatively normally. These fields are dynamic, meaning their boundaries and the cells within them can change and respond to signals, leading to the formation of tissues, organs, or body parts.
https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/aelm.202200877
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-digital-nervous-system-DNS-a-smart-healthcare-body-area-network-BAN-Separate_fig1_350732597
https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_2specialevents_112223.pdf?download=1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVO4SJqIIIw