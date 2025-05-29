Harmonic Lattices & autonomous sensor wireless networks

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

harmonic lattice

https://loophole-letters.vercel.app/harmonic-lattices





https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-harmonic-lattice-in-d2-with-a-distinguished-mm-region-in-an-nn-lattice_fig1_7950855





artificial neural network

https://www.cybercom.mil/Media/News/Article/3689870/jfhq-dodin-to-officially-launch-its-new-cyber-operational-readiness-assessment/





Intra-body communication (IBC) is a wireless communication technology that uses the human body as a medium to transmit data between sensors, devices, and other components within the body.

Molecular communication is a research area that investigates the exchange of information using molecules as carriers, mimicking how biological systems communicate

Bioelectricity refers to the electrical properties of living organisms, encompassing the generation, transmission, and use of electrical potentials and currents within biological systems

raw data cube to human activity recognition radar

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/





https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/





Bioelectromagnetics is the interdisciplinary study of how electromagnetic fields interact with biological systems, encompassing both the electromagnetic fields produced by living organisms and the effects of external electromagnetic fields

https://digitalreality.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/sas-white-paper-final-nov12-2017.pdf





Enabling defense applications through engineering biology

dod directive 6420.02 biosurveillance

https://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/issuances/dodd/642002p.pdf?ver=2020-09-17-151634-613





https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance





https://www.nsa.gov/Signals-Intelligence/EO-12333/





https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/quantum-communications-and-networks





https://www.cttso.gov/Subgroups/SCOS.html





A morphogenetic field is a region within an embryo that forms a specific structure, like a limb or heart. It's described as a field because it can recover from partial damage, meaning even if part of it is destroyed, the structure will still develop relatively normally. These fields are dynamic, meaning their boundaries and the cells within them can change and respond to signals, leading to the formation of tissues, organs, or body parts.

https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/aelm.202200877





https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-digital-nervous-system-DNS-a-smart-healthcare-body-area-network-BAN-Separate_fig1_350732597





https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_2specialevents_112223.pdf?download=1





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVO4SJqIIIw



