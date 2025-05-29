BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Harmonic Lattices & autonomous sensor wireless networks
28 views • 3 months ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

harmonic lattice

https://loophole-letters.vercel.app/harmonic-lattices


https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-harmonic-lattice-in-d2-with-a-distinguished-mm-region-in-an-nn-lattice_fig1_7950855


artificial neural network

https://www.cybercom.mil/Media/News/Article/3689870/jfhq-dodin-to-officially-launch-its-new-cyber-operational-readiness-assessment/


Intra-body communication (IBC) is a wireless communication technology that uses the human body as a medium to transmit data between sensors, devices, and other components within the body.

Molecular communication is a research area that investigates the exchange of information using molecules as carriers, mimicking how biological systems communicate

Bioelectricity refers to the electrical properties of living organisms, encompassing the generation, transmission, and use of electrical potentials and currents within biological systems

raw data cube to human activity recognition radar

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/


https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/


Bioelectromagnetics is the interdisciplinary study of how electromagnetic fields interact with biological systems, encompassing both the electromagnetic fields produced by living organisms and the effects of external electromagnetic fields

https://digitalreality.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/sas-white-paper-final-nov12-2017.pdf


Enabling defense applications through engineering biology

dod directive 6420.02 biosurveillance

https://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/issuances/dodd/642002p.pdf?ver=2020-09-17-151634-613


https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance


https://www.nsa.gov/Signals-Intelligence/EO-12333/


https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/quantum-communications-and-networks


https://www.cttso.gov/Subgroups/SCOS.html


A morphogenetic field is a region within an embryo that forms a specific structure, like a limb or heart. It's described as a field because it can recover from partial damage, meaning even if part of it is destroyed, the structure will still develop relatively normally. These fields are dynamic, meaning their boundaries and the cells within them can change and respond to signals, leading to the formation of tissues, organs, or body parts.

https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/aelm.202200877


https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-digital-nervous-system-DNS-a-smart-healthcare-body-area-network-BAN-Separate_fig1_350732597


https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_2specialevents_112223.pdf?download=1


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVO4SJqIIIw


