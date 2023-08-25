Water Margin - A Tale of Clouds and Winds (1996, Mega Drive)

Water Margin - A Tale of Clouds and Winds is a beat'em up developed by Taiwanese company Never Ending Soft Team. It was published as an unlicensed game in Taiwan under the title Shui Hu - Feng Yun Zhuan (水滸風雲傳) by Taiwanese company King Tec Information Corp. An English translation of the game was released many years later by Piko Interactive (in North America) and French company Pixelheart (formerly known as JoshProd, Neo Conception International, and the JoshProd PixelHeart Group) in Europe.

The story is based on the 14th century Chinese novel Water Margin.