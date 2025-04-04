BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
5 million+ non-citizens with Social Security #'s - Valor CEO & DOGE volunteer, Antonio Gracias
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
119 views • 5 months ago

5 million+ non-citizens with Social Security numbers - April 2, 2025

5 million+ non-citizens with Social Security numbers Valor CEO and DOGE volunteer Antonio Gracias says that they found 5 million+ non-citizens with Social Security numbers -- and that "thousands" of them were registered to vote and that "many of them had voted." How did the CEO of a private equity firm uncover millions of non-citizens with Social Security numbers in just days—while the SSA’s own Office of Inspector General, with years and a full bureaucracy behind it, never found a thing?

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
