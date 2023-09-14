BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌍🚯 Plastic Pollution Alert! 🚯🌍
09/14/2023

Listen to Deonie Allen, environmental expert, and let her expertise guide us in understanding the gravity of the situation. 🌍

Our planet is drowning in plastic pollution, and it's spreading like never before! 🌊🌿

🔊 https://bit.ly/3hEGQOk

Remember when we thought plastic was confined to cities? Well, think again! It's infiltrating every corner of the Earth, from bustling urban areas to the most remote peaks and pristine polar landscapes. 🌿

🌆 Cities
🏞️ Countryside
🏔️ Mountains
❄️ Polar regions

No place is safe from the plastic plague. Deonie Allen's insights shed light on the urgency of the issue. It's time for us to take action, raise awareness, and make a change. Our planet deserves better! 💪🌏

Listen to the full eye-opening episode featuring Deonie Allen on the devastating spread of plastic pollution. 🔊

💙 Together, with experts like her, we can be part of the solution.

You wanna listen to the full episode, 🔗 click the link in the bio or the description above.

cleanearthplasticpollutionenvironmentalawarenesssaveourplanetprotectourworld
