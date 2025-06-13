💥🇮🇷 Secondary Explosions After Israeli Strikes Hit Piranshahr, Western Iran.

Israeli Media: Mossad Sabotaged Iranian Air Defenses Ahead of Airstrikes

Before launching its air operation, Mossad conducted a series of sabotage attacks inside Iran, disabling radar systems and air defense units. This paved the way for a "decapitation strike" targeting Iran's military leadership.

"A U.S. defense official says Israel’s strike is likely to trigger a strong Iranian response — and that Israel will probably request U.S. assistance to counter it." — Washington Post

U.S. National Security Council Meeting scheduled for Friday 11AM

Iranian media report no radioactive contamination at nuclear sites targeted by Israel.

This suggests the uranium enrichment centrifuges were likely not hit.

Iran to declare war soon - Iranian media

Unverified reports are circulating about the assassinations of several high-ranking Iranian officials:

➡️Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - Pictured

➡️General Gholam Ali Rashid, senior IRGC officer

➡️Dr. Fereydoon Abbasi, former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization

➡️Dr. Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, academic and nuclear scientist

An Iranian TV news ticker (as shown in the translated image) appears to report that Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed in an Israeli strike.

Iranian State TV reports the deaths of IRGC Chief-of-Staff Hossein Salami, General Gholam-Ali Rashid, and nuclear scientists Dr. Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi and Dr. Fereydoon Abbasi.

💥🇮🇷 Following earlier reports of the death of IRGC Chief Hossein Salami, new claims suggest that tonight’s Israeli strikes on Tehran also targeted:

Major General Mohammad Bagheri — Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces

Amir Ali Hajizadeh — Commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Forces

However these claims have not been confirmed.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir: I warn anyone who tries to challenge us that they will pay a heavy price.