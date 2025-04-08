BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Chinese social media already mocking the U.S. attempt at re-industrialization
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
404 views • 5 months ago

Meanwhile, on Chinese social media...

They're already mocking the U.S. attempt at re-industrialization.

Adding: 

Trump: Tariffs will bring in $2 billion a day to the United States

Adding: What Trump Jr. had to say about Ukraine today, about Ryan Routh's assassination attempt on this father: 

If you think it’s bad that Ukraine never said thank you for everything the United States has done for them, the fact that they seemingly did not tell us that this sociopath literally tried to buy arms from them to assassinate my father seems like a much bigger deal. Wonder why?!?

https://x.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1909661007729115275?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

More about this: 

Trump’s would-be assassin asked Ukrainians for STINGER MISSILE to ‘take out’ future president

Ryan Routh attempted to purchase a Stinger missile or RPG from an unidentified contact in Ukraine. He made these requests in Signal messages on his phone revealed by prosecutors in an admission of evidence request.

In one message, Routh stated that he needed the weapons to prevent Trump from being re-elected, saying he was "not good for Ukraine."

💬 “Going to the local store for such an item is impossible – however you are at war so those items [are] lost and destroyed daily -one missing would not be noticed,” he said in another message.

The messages also included an image of Trump’s plane, which Routh said Trump “gets on and off daily.”

Routh, a 59-year-old from North Carolina, has been charged with plotting to assassinate Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course in September 2024. 


