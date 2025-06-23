BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Do Dah Turnaround - Scotty Lee and Gaines Blevins - "Doc" Tommy Scott's Medicine Show Memories
www.DocTommyScott.com www.RandallFranks.com

"Doc" Tommy Scott's Medicine Show Memories is hosted by Randall Franks and features a 1980 performance by Scotty Lee and Gaines Blevins "Old Bleb" and "Doc Tommy Scott" of the tune and musical comedy routine "Do Dah Turnaround."

 The Georgia performance of the Last Real Old Time Medicine Show was its last of the 1980 season. Some performing on stage for Scott is Scotty Lee, Gaines Blevins, J.D. Dunn and Darrell Sayer. (Tommy Lee Scott/Katona Publishing/ASCAP) Medicine Show Memories is an Educational Production

Copyright 2025 Katona Productions in association with Peach Picked Productions.

comedyguitarcountry musicappalachiabanjo
