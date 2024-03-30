Ep. 87: The Church Does Not Belong To The Pope

Gerhard Müller is one the few Catholic Cardinals who’s happy to remind the world that the Church doesn’t actually belong to the Pope.

* The State Of The Catholic Church

* Pope Francis

* We Should Fear Anti-Human Forces





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 30 March 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-cardinal-muller/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1774109329731584482