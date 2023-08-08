Live Chat with Paul; -148- Skinwalker Season 4 Final Analysis By Paul B.Sc Computer Scientist&Others

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Alleged Scientists with PHD egos put under the thumb from Skinwalker Ranch.. their claims of proof from Season 4 [00:02:00] (1c) Paul first answers side chats and post up todays titles and links and talks why sky watch didnt happen again! Merch and Charlie Roo image [00:17:30] (2) Main Topic Begins - Skinwalker Ranch Shows - Alleged evidence episode by episode of Season 4 [00:18:00] (2b) Episode 1 break down and look at their evidence shown in it.. if alien vs explainable [00:22:00] (2c) Lidar UAP is most likely reflecting of ice crystals in a vortex? and other stuff just anomalies from reflection of parts of heli and hand [00:28:00] (2d) Episode 2 analysis and review, 200 drones and ground laser and sub story of American Native Indian UAP photo [00:30:30] (2e) Is the dot just a bird? [00:36:00] (2f) Explaining the Drone array dropping out some and failing batteries [00:37:35] (2g) Explaining the black streak in laser Lidar image not a UFO portal aiming to the indian stone art as Travis claimed. Lidar suffers from thick fog smog and smoke according to research! [00:42:00] (2h) comparing to pilot out of focus balloon is laughable.. Travis for you! [00:44:00] (2i) Explaining the black streak from the Laser image [00:50:10] (2j) Corrupted GPS - Paul suggests its due to radon radiation in the area and sky and provides science research about how electronics and batteries are affected. [01:03:00] (3) UTAH is the worse place for Radon Gas according to a news item found! [01:13:30] (4) Episode 3 reviewed [01:19:00] (4b) A Bug on IR passing by? and the BLOB is just a internal lens reflection and mirroring + you can see the bright light with black bits where people stand! [01:24:00] (5) Episode 5 - Crane electronics failure and 1.6ghz signal explained [01:28:00] (5b) Useful idiot or history channel producers leaving key stuff out? What devices use 1.6GHZ even more info! [01:52:00] (5c) Dropping Black Balls and Emboss will make bugs or sky debri all look like ORBS! [01:58:56] (6) Episode 5 review... the odd thing filmed by snake camera could be mining or farmer trash down a well or mine that existed in the Mesa? [02:20:00] (6b) Red Coating on Rock explained [02:49:00] (6c) The Blue-Purple Light mystery solved - this one is too FUNNY or they just playing dumb /acting for ratings? [02:54:00] (6d) Paul reminds folks Skinwalker ranch is near a dam CAMP ground where people could release balloons and drones from! [02:56:52] (6e) Werewolf on 2 hind legs.. is not so far fetch of misidentified deformed natural dogs that evolve to walk on 2 legs Paul shows 2 examples of dogs doing this [03:05:00] (6f) Paul plays greenstreet video also outing the blue LED light [03:17:00] (7) Episode 6 review [03:19:00] (7b) 33mhz and drilling beacon and echos explained [03:22:00] (7c) Lightning Strike Post or Plasma Ball or done by Skinwalkers? [03:31:33] (8) Episode 7 - Jay Stratton GPS and ORB on trailCAM being water droplet explained! [03:43:00] (8) Episode 8 [03:45:00] (8b) Trenches could be Farming and Fertilizer mix not electric circuit by Travis Claims [04:00:00] (8c) Drilling horizontally needs special tooling to get through rocks [04:01:45] (9) Episode 9 - The Balloon kid with special magnetometer tether [04:06:00[ (9b) Before High Speed Camera and rockets then More research on RADON gas [04:20:58] Episode 10 - Travis lies about a clear FLY passing the high speed camera and the Indian Drummers causing hot gas to come from Rocks according to Paul [04:41:00] Episode 11 - Flare throwers and Tesla coil experiment to show BLOB? and explaining the bug on IR? [04:52:00] Ham radio frequency? [04:59:00] Episode 12 - the Worm Hole episode explained as missing Data from Lidar makes Travis look foolish [05:13:00] Radio interference on Helis [05:18:00] white odd light comes from the Messa.. Paul enhances and proves its just a Letter "A" mylar balloon [05:32:43] Side by Side comparison of Light and Letter A balloon [05:33:43] Paul now works through Mick wests and others findings on Skinwalker to compare with his bits! Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.