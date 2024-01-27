Create New Account
Houthi Rebels Burn British Oil Tanker With Direct Missile Hit In Gulf Of Aden
Vampire Slayer
Published a month ago

The British oil tanker M/V Marlin Luanda is still on fire in the Gulf of Aden after it was hit by a Houthi missile on January 26. The Singapore-headquartered Trafigura company said in a statement, "The crew is continuing efforts to control the fire in one of the ship’s cargo tanks with support from military vessels."

