Fahd Sawalhi Freed in the Al-Aqsa Flood Deal

The Zionist occupation forces released the prisoner Fahd Sawalhi, 43 years old, who was sentenced to seven life sentences plus fifty years. He is from Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus in the northern West Bank. His release came as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal reached between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side. As part of the exchange, the resistance released four Zionist women in return for 200 Palestinian detainees, including those with high sentences and life sentences. Stand-up: The released prisoner, Fahd Sawalhi, 43, from the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, was among those freed in today's deal. He speaks about the conditions of his release after spending 23 years in detention. Interview: Fahd Sawalhi, the released prisoner.
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 25/01/2025
