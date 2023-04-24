BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nicole explains how Phoenix TV smeared Miles Guo
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
3 views • 04/24/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2f933e40c4

04/21/2023 Nicole explains how Phoenix TV smeared Miles Guo: Someone with the pseudonym of Lili claimed to have been deceived by Miles Guo with the investment on Phoenix TV. But she didn’t tell her real name, nor showed her face in the video. Also, she said she didn't participate in the GTV investment. If she really lives in America, why didn't she find free media? Instead, she went to Phoenix TV, which is controlled by the CCP. So obviously, the evidence is fabricated. The real GTV investors are willing to testify with their real names and evidence. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/21/2023 妮可讲述凤凰卫视如何抹黑郭先生：一个化名叫“丽丽”的人在凤凰卫视声称投资被郭先生坑了。但她在视频里没有给出真名真姓，也没有露脸，她还说她没有投资GTV。如果她真的住在美国，为什么不找家自由媒体，非要找中共控制的凤凰卫视？显然她的证据是编造的。而真正的GTV投资者愿意以真名真姓，真实的证据去作证。 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy