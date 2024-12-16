Zionist soldiers film their beating of arrested youth from Sinjil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces arrested the boy Salah al-Din Omar from the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah, and beat him.They then posted a video of themselves bragging about his arrest on social media. FPTV met with his father Omar to talk about what happened to his son. Interview: Omar Abdullah, Salah's father
Reporting: mohamad turkman
Filmed: 04/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video