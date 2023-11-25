THE USA TRAFFICS CHILDREN W/ SPECIAL GUEST TARA RODAS & AARON STEVENSON |EP174

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE BIG MIG SHOWNOVEMBER 22, 2023
EPISODE 174 – 7PM
HHS Whistle Blowers, Tara Rodas & Aaron Stevenson Blow the lid on Human Trafficking by the U.S. Govt.
Save Our Children http://truthtrench.org/DefendTheChildren/
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
HELP WELCOME AND SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS,
Introducing America's new favorite beer OLD GLORY American Pilsner
https://drinkoldglory.com
Sea Of Mud Rural America’s Patriotic Apparel Company
15% off with Coupon Code THEBIGMIG https://seaofmud.com
FOLLOW US:
X: https://twitter.com/GBalloutine
X: https://twitter.com/LanceMigliaccio
X: https://twitter.com/TheBigMigShow
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@GeorgeBalloutine
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@LanceMigliaccio
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@TheBigMig
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@richesparza
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBigMig
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBigMigShow
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebigmig
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/GeorgeBalloutine
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/LanceMigliaccio
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/TheBigMig
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/richesparza
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thebigmig/
CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/GeorgeBalloutine
CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/LanceMigliaccio
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBalloutine
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/LanceMigliaccio
WEBSITE: http://thebigmig.com/
_______________________________________________
SUPPORT US:
LOCALS: https://TheBigMig.locals.com/support
ALIASID: https://www.aliasid.com (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)
MYPILLOW.COM: https://www.mypillow.com/thebigmig (Use Promo Code TheBigMig