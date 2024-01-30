Create New Account
Disease X - 20 Times Worse Than Covid 19? - Interview with Dr. Peter A. McCullough
Kla.TV - English
Published a month ago

In January of 2024 the World Economic Forum dealt with „Disease X“ in a special session. Why is it 20X more lethal than Covid? What do we have to look out for? Dr. Peter McCullough kindly gave Kla.TV the following very insightful Interview. Please watch and share.

vaccinationinterviewscoronavirusmcculloughdiseasex

