WHO Announces Global “Vaccine” Certificate, MSM Journalist Speaks Out
The WHO has officially announced the launch of their Global “Vaccine” Certificate which will restrict freedom of movement and participation in society unless people are constantly “up to date” with the endless injections the WHO wants people to take.
https://zeeemedia.com/interview/zerotime-who-announces-global-vaccine-certificate-msm-journalist-speaks-out/
Further Info:
https://www.activistpost.com/2023/06/didnt-take-long-who-global-vaccine-passports-go-live-in-europe.html
Source @Real World News