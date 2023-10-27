BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The ONE THING you need to know about House Speaker Mike Johnson
244 views • 10/27/2023

Glenn Beck


Oct 26, 2023


Most people don't know too much about the new Speaker of the House, Rep. Mike Johnson. He's gone mostly under the media's radar during his time in Congress. So, Glenn finds it odd that the corporate media immediately started attacking him. But that might be "a pretty good sign," Glenn argues. "Be cautious," he warns, but we might finally have a good speaker. And his first test, the next government spending bill, is right around the corner.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BbFfSRYUSDM

Keywords
congressglenn beckspeaker of the houserepresentativemike johnsonhigh hopes
