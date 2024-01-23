EPOCH TV | Leaked German War Plans Reveal ‘WWIII’ Potential; NATO Begins War Drills

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | Leaked German War Plans Reveal ‘WWIII’ Potential; NATO Begins War Drills.





The threat of a third world war is now growing. Leaked war plans reveal that Germany is preparing for such a scenario. NATO is launching military drills for a potential third world war, as it’s suspected Russia may expand its conflict into other countries.





Iran, meanwhile, is rallying proxy forces to start terror wars, as it nears a red line for war with Israel over its nuclear enrichment programs.





In China, CCP leader Xi Jinping is launching military purges, which are suspected of being war preparations over Taiwan. And elsewhere, North Korea and Venezuela have renewed hostilities and are accused of planning regional wars.





In this live Q&A with “Crossroads” host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this topic and others and answer questions from the audience.









