Quo Vadis





Jun 22, 2024





Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for June 19, 2024





Here is the message of Saint Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria for June 19, 2024:





Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, receive the Blessing of the Father's House that I bring for each of you.





You ARE BELOVED OF THE MOST HOLY TRINITY AND OF OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER OF THE LAST TIMES...

You ARE PROTECTED AS GOD'S PEOPLE HAVE BEEN...





Every human creature is part of the People of God; none is excluded, but it is each one who decides to move away from the herd or continue within the flod.





MY HEAVENLY LEGIONS ARE ON EARTH HELPING THOSE Who INVOKE US AND ALLOW OUR HELP, AS NEVER BEFORE IN THE HISTORY OF HUMANITY.





My Heavenly Legions are defending you from constant evil attacks.





Beloved of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, evil has taken strategic points on Earth and stealthily guides humanity towards the cliff, thus advancing the war with the public appearance of the Antichrist.





The actions of the rulers of nuclear-weapon countries accelerate the beginning of the war at a global level, anticipating what are the pains of childbirth for humanity.





Creation will be damaged; men persecuted by their religion are taken hostage and forced to fight against their own brothers until they are killed.





YOU ARE NOT AWARE OF WHAT IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN...

IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE, CHAOS REACHES HUMANITY.





Darkness will appear without warning, although the Holy Trinity has announced it to you, you will still find yourselves unprepared.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, the great earthquake looms and the earth shudders on a large scale in several countries.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, Creation is run over by the impiety of the human creature.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, diseases come NOW!, again and again at the same time.





They know how to act, Heaven has advanced them.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray that they keep the faith, that they will be strong and firm.





Pray that they do not bow to the power of evil.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, repent, go to the Sacrament of Confession with a firm purpose of amendment and receive Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray that they obey and answer this call in which I prevent you from diseases caused by a mosquito.





Get ready from the United States, Mexico, Central America, Panama, South America, where the invasion of various insects bring different diseases to human creatures, causing serious health problems.





Protect yourself, cover the windows that open to give ventilation to your homes, the doors and where these insects can penetrate and cause disease.





Use the Good Samaritan Oil.





I speak to you with the Truth, it's time to speak to you and that you obey.





AFTER PURIFICATION AND THE HUMAN CREATURE SEES ITSELF AND REPENTS, THE TIME WILL COME WHEN WAR OR STRUGGLE WILL NO LONGER EXIST.





It WILL BE THE TIME FOR THOSE Who HAVE BELIEVED AND REMAINED FAITHFUL.





Stay tuned, the water continues to clean the Earth of the sin that man has dropped on it.





A time will come when human creatures, according to their spiritual state, will see their Guardian Angels, who will guide them to work and act in the Will of God.





I bless them and we protect them by Divine Order.





Remain united in prayer to the Holy Trinity and in adoration.





Stay in the peace of God, love Our Queen and Mother of the Last Times.





THIS MOMENT IS THE MOMENT...

TIME AND THE HOUR ARE God's PROPERTY.





We protect you.





Saint Michael the Archangel and My Heavenly Legions.





The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARÍA de Bonilla.





Brothers and Sisters:





Our beloved protector Saint Michael the Archangel brings us what the Divine Will is.





Along with Saint Michael the Archangel, I looked at part of His Heavenly Legions duly prepared to defend human creatures who request it.





The defense consists of helping the human creature from the demonic insidies whose goal is to take the greatest number of souls to hell.





Saint Michael the Archangel speaks to us clearly and punctually about the present moment.





We have already been anticipated the death of a character of world importance in the Balkans.





We have been announced the advance of warships from China and Russia to America.





I have been told that France will suffer heavily, Spain and Italy will participate in the war, England will suffer in its bowels and Germany will look inward when suffering from the war.





Then Russia will participate in its own civil war.





Brothers and Sisters, every moment we must take advantage of it to be better human creatures and be fraternal.





I can't keep silent about what Saint Michael the Archangel has shown me.





