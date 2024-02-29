BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UFO. Egregore of Fear
ALLATRA TV
ALLATRA TV
6 followers
02/29/2024

Do aliens, UFOs and intelligent life exist outside of Earth? Why is it impossible to shoot down alien UFOs? Why does the world media hype up the topic of UFOs and the threat of an alien invasion? Why do the elite form an egregore of fear for people? Climate change is growing in a cascading progression. What are people not noticing in fact? The truth about the world and people. Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

#UFOs #climatedisasters #fear

Keywords
feartruthufosclimate disastersworld media
