Fed Raises Interest Rates AGAIN - Americans Send SOS Message

The Federal Reserve's latest move has sent shivers down the spine of Americans as interest rates have been raised once again. The economy is still reeling from the previous banking crises and the possibility of another looming one has Americans sending out an SOS message. With the stock market in flux and uncertainties abound, citizens are looking for answers and stability.