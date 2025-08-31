BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
GRUESOME GAVIN NEWSOM LOSES IT AFTER GERRYMANDER PLAN BACKFIRES❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
189 views • 3 weeks ago

Gavin Newsom LOSES IT after Gerrymander Plan BACKFIRES!


Gavin Newsom just snapped after his controversial gerrymander plan backfired in ways he never saw coming. What was meant to secure his political advantage has now turned into a disaster, sparking outrage and backlash across the country. This shocking breakdown exposes how it all went wrong for Newsom.


#GavinNewsom #BreakingNews #Politics #NewsomBackfires #Scandal #PoliticalDrama #Elections #NewsomFails #CaliforniaPolitics #ExplosiveNews


Subscribe To Our Canadian Channel: / @canadianzone01


Source: https://youtu.be/1LTvD0yMdHI


https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/newsom-california-redistricting-texas-backfire.html

Keywords
gavin newsommeltdownepic failgerrymandering plan backfireballot measure
