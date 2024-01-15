Is Calvinism Biblical?

In this study we go into what some folks want to call calvinism and look at the scriptures to see what all the fuss is about.

If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes, offerings or contributions online click here: https://givesendgo.com/GBDD1?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=GBDD1

or you can mail it to:

Daily Cross Ministries





P.O. Box 241





Culleoka, Tn. 38451





And Thanks!