BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PSEC - 2024 - A Year Of INTENSITY | 05 of 05 | Manosphere | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
48 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 02/19/2024

 ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2024 - A Year Of INTENSITY | 05 of 05 | Manosphere" -- this is the fifth part of a 5 part presentation, that can also be watched in one single long form documentary length video. This is our version of an episode of The Red Pill Nation, the participants of which include Dave Kelso, Steve, Richard Hamilton and Neroke.


This fifth section, "Manosphere", covers the following --


YouTuber Destiny likely to a hitpiece written on him sometime in the first half of 2024, the rise of the blue pill Manosphere, the Barbie movie will win at least one Oscar and feminists will sperg out so much that it will take legitimacy away from the wins, and lastly -- a noticeable uptick in false accusations will be reported.



This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.


Participants List: Dave Kelso, Steve, Richard Hamilton and Neroke, CC / Fair Use: misc

Hashtags: #manosphere #predictions #drama #sjw #clownworld

Metatags Space Separated: manosphere predictions drama sjw clownworld

Metatags Comma Separated: manosphere, predictions, drama, sjw, clownworld



WATCH / DOWNLOAD --


On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/G9rnrRGWh58p/

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2024---A-Year-Of-INTENSITY---05-of-05---Manosphere---432hz--hd-720p-:a?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4e8xgi-psec-2024-a-year-of-intensity-05-of-05-manosphere-432hz-hd-720p.html

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/e9006b9c-47ca-45e1-a09a-cea7527d2329

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/SrpBFmHUAToZW5D



PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --


LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#


Keywords
clownworldsjwpredictionsdramamanosphere
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy